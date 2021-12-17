Madhya Pradesh: Two held in teachers' recruitment scam

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Under the directive of superintendent of police Rahul Kumar Lodha, the kotwali police, on Thursday, arrested 2 teachers in connection with the teachersí scam case of 2018 for getting jobs on the basis of fake certificates.

Those arrested have been identified as Madhukar Chimankare, a native of Shivaji Nagar, and Ravindra Baviskar, a resident of Lalbaugh. So far, 9 arrests have been made in connection with the scam, while 100 such teachers are yet to be detained.

They have been arrested under relevant sections of the IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act of 1998. The police said that further arrests would be made on the basis of relevant documents received from the department concerned.

Blackmarketing of grains: 2 arrested

The Lalbaugh police, on Thursday, arrested two persons here in Burhanpur in connection with blackmarketing of foodgrains meant for the poor. The police, acting on a tip, raided a foodgrain godown near Panthora Road.

During the raid, Mudassar Ahamad and Mohammad Irfan were caught red-handed while transfering sacks of grain to a nearby godown so that it could be sold in the blackmarket at a premium. The police have seized 152 sacks of PDS wheat and 38 sacks of PDS rice and also sealed the godown. The police arrested the accused and were taken into custody under relevant sections of the Essential Commodities Act of 1955.

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 10:55 AM IST