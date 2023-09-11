 Madhya Pradesh: Two Held In Abduction And Rape Case In Bhilwara
One of them is known to the woman and she went to meet him when she was called.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 11, 2023, 09:24 PM IST
Representative image

Bhilwara (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhilwara police arrested two suspects in Gangapur kidnapping and rape incident. Out of the two, victim known to one of the accused has been arrested. One of them is known to the woman and she went to meet him when she was called. According to police sources, the victim has filed a false complaint of kidnapping.

DGP Umesh Mishra informed media persons that the victim had filed a complaint that during her evening walk three youths kidnapped her and raped her in an old ruined building nearly 8 km from Gangapur and left her without clothes there. Police investigated the case and checked her mobile and arrested Chotu Sargara and Girdhari Gadri of Gangapur. Police has found that Chotu has called her and took her on his motorcycle and Girdhari join him on the way.

