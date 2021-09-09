Madhya Pradesh: Two held for theft in Khetia, Rs 3.7 L recovered

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Khetia police solved the theft that took place in a broad daylight. Two accused have been arrested and and Rs 3.7 lakh has been recovered from them.

Khetia police station in-charge Santosh Sanwle said that accused Diwan Singh and Sachin Singh were produced before the local court and were sent to the jail.

Unidentified persons made away with Rs 4 lakh kept in a motorcycle trunk of a complainant Dashrath Hirwe in broad daylight, on August 31.

Hirwe alleged that he had sold his house recently and had come to the bank to withdraw money.

After withdrawing money from the bank, he stopped at the tea stall for some refreshment. He had parked his motorcycle just outside the stall after locking the motorcycle trunk properly. However, some unidentified thief took away money from the motorcycle, he added. Khetia police scanned the CCTV footages which showed a person stealing the money and later he was seen sitting in a car parked on Ashoka Road.

The same car also appeared in the footage of a CCTV on Pansemal Road. Police traced the owner of the car using registration number of the car. A similar incident was also reported in Rajgarh.

Police traced the car moving from Gujari to Manpur. The accused duo was arrested at a road side Dhaba near Manpur, said police.

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 11:09 PM IST