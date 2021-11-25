Madhya Pradesh: Two held for killing 65-yr-old woman

Pipalrawan (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were arrested here for murder of 65-year-old Soram Bai Sendhav, a resident of Deharia Baldi.

Body of Soram was found at her residence on November 11. Unidentified had slit her throat and the crime scene offered no clue to the cops, therefore they termed it a blind murder.

Sonkatch sub-divisional officer (police) Prashant Singh Bhadoria said that those arrested are: Deepak Sendhav, 19, and his friend Vijendra Sendhav, 32, both residents of Deharia Baldi. The accused duo confessed their crime, alleged Bhadoria.

According to Pipalrawan police, the incident came to the fore when daughter of the deceased- Rachna, called the family that lives in the neighbourhood of her mother. She requested them to share their phone with her mother to help her talk to her at around 2:00 pm.

The deceased did own a mobile phone so her daughter used to take the help of her mother’s neighbourers to talk with her.

On the fateful day, a girl from the neighbourer’s family went to the deceased’s house with a mobile phone for the same purpose. However, she was shocked to find the body of Soram Bai on the cot. She rushed back and informed her family who in turn informed the kin of the deceased about the incident.

The deceased's husband Chander Singh Sendhav has been living in Rachna’s house for nearly a year due to illness.

A case was registered and a probe was launched. Based on the evidence collected from the crime spot and villagers' statements, Deepak Sendhav was detained and interrogated.

The accused allegedly told police that his friend Vijendra Sendhav is involved in the crime. The accused allegedly confessed before the police that they killed Soram Bai to acquire her house and sell it. The accused were arrested and the weapon which was used in the crime was seized from them. They were produced them before a local court on Wednesday.

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 01:47 AM IST