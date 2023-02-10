e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Two dead, two injured as car slams into truck in Guna

The incident took place at 10am when the car was on its way to Biora, Vijaypur police station in charge Zuber Khan said.

article-image
Representative Photo
Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Two men died and two women were injured after their car rear-ended a truck in Guna district in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, a police official said.

"Two men in the car died on the spot, while two women on the back seat have suffered injuries. The deceased are yet to be identified, while the women are not in a condition at present to give statements to the police," he informed.

More details in the incident are awaited.

article-image

