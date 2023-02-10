Madhya Pradesh: 'Ater Mahotsav' begins in Bhind, Pravin Dabas to attend with his actress wife Preeti Jhangiani

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A five-day 'Ater Mahotsav' begins in Bhind on February 10, Friday. Actor and founder of ProPanja League Pravin Dabas along with his actress wife Preeti Jhangiani will be attending the Mahotsav. Dabas shared his happiness and gratitude towards Bhind Collector on Twitter:

“Coming to Bhind Madhya Pradesh! Thank You to Bhind Collector for organising the Ater Mahotsav and making ProPanja League matches a part of it…me and Preeti Jhangiani look forward to being there today!”

A variety of programmes including cultural performances, adventure and sports activities will be organised on the banks of Chambal and at Ater fort during the Mahotsav. The event will conclude on February 14.

Bhind Collector took to Twitter to share all the event details--

"Ater Mahotsav will be held between February 10 to February 14 2023. Several cultural and sports events will be organised on banks of Chambal and at Ater Fort."

