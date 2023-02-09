Madhya Pradesh: High voltage current kills 7 Bluebucks in Bhind

FP Photo |

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): Seven Bluebucks died due to electrocution in Ladampura village of the Bhind district.

On the wee hours of Thursday, villagers found seven Bluebuck carcasses in a field and informed the police. Cops from the Animal Husbandry Department arrived at the scene.

Notably, villagers have started using shock machines to protect the crops from animal attack. However, an irresponsible farmer from Ladampura village, Mukesh, instead of using the shock device, extended a high voltage wire directly to the transformer. As a result, seven Bluebucks got tangled and died due to electrocution.

Two of seven Bluebucks were pregnant, according to the Animal Husbandry Department. Later, police freed the cow carcass from an electric wire's grasp. Police searched for farmer Mukesh but were unable to locate him.



Cops are yet to arrest the absconding farmer.

