Madhya Pradesh: Two-Day State-Level Open Skating Meet Concludes

FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Two-day-long state-level open skating competition concluded on Tuesday under the auspices of Ratlam Roller Skating Association and Rotary Welfare Charitable Trust jointly. Chief guest of the prize distribution programme was Ratlam city MLA Chetanya Kashyap while former district governor Rotary district 3040 Ashok Tated was special guest.

According to information, participants from 12 districts of the state participated in the event held for the first time after completion of track construction at Krida Kendra. Organising committee president Ritesh Bohra said that the first Indoor skating track had come up at Ratlam with the support of Vidhayak Nidhi. Representatives of Roller Skating Federation of India (RSFI) Alok Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Rahul Gire, Vijendra and Meekashi who acted as judge of the competition were also present.

