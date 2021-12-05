Madhya Pradesh: Two booked in worker’s death

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two men were booked on Saturday in connection with the death of a worker due to electrocution in Bhanwarkuan area five months ago. The accused hadn't provided safety measures to the deceased due to which he was electrocuted.

Bhanwarkuan police station in-charge Santosh Dudhi said that the deceased Sumer Singh, a resident of Sanawadiya was working in an under-construction house of one Dinesh Yadav in Palda area in July 2021. He and other workers were taking the mixture machines when an electricity wire fell on Sumer Singh due to which he got electrocuted.

During the investigation, it was found that the house owner Dinesh and contractor Suresh didn’t give safety gloves and shoes due to which the worker got electrocuted. The police have registered a case under section 304-A of the IPC and further investigation is on.

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 01:11 AM IST