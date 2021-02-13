Madhya Pradesh: Two bike-borne youth snatch woman's manlgalsutra in Sanawad

Sanawad: Two unidentified bike-borne youths snatched a manlgalsutra from a woman here in Sanawad town of Khargone district on Saturday. Incident reported at Solanki Colony, where the woman was roaming outside her residence, Sanawad police said.

The woman raised an alarm, but it was too late; the accused duo vanished from the spot in a matter of seconds. Victim informed police that accused duo fled towards the Triangle intersection.

After being inform additional SP Jitendra Singh Panwar, SDOP Mansingh Thakur, police station in charge Lalit Singh Dangur rushed to the spot and recorded the statement of the woman.

The victim said that while heading towards her residence, she saw two persons on the motorcycle about 100 meters from her. As they were far away, she never recognised or had doubt over their intentions.

Meanwhile, a probe is underway and police are scanning the footages of CCTV in the area to ascertain the identity of accused duo.