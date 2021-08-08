Madhya Pradesh: Tuition fee waiver for students from families with low income

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Students whose parents’ annual income is not above Rs 8 lakh will now be able to avail of a tuition fee waiver at all PGDM/PGCM standalone institutions.

The All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has released an official notification regarding a Tuition Fee Waiver (TFW) scheme for all its approved PGDM/PGCM standalone institutions. The notification says the scheme will be mandatory for all standalone institutions approved by the council.

The waiver is limited to the tuition fee as approved by the governing body of the institution for all self-financing institutions and by the government for government or4 government-aided institutions. All other fees except tuition fee shall have to be paid by the beneficiary.

What is the scheme?

Under the scheme, a maximum of 5 per cent ‘approved intake’ per course will be available for admission. These seats will be supernumerary in nature (over and above the approved intake).

These supernumerary seats will be available only to such course/s in an institution where a minimum of 50 per cent of ‘approved intake’ are filled up in the last academic year.

In case of any punitive action (penalty), the TFW seats will be calculated based on the actual approved intake (reduced intake).

Similarly, TFW seats are calculated according to the procedure mentioned above or separate from the TFW seats already reserved /earmarked as a part of punitive action (if any), the AICTE guidelines stated.