Madhya Pradesh: Truck driver alleges of false mishap case against cops in Bhikangaon

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): Police action on a truck driver in connection with a road accident that claimed one came under scanner after the driver claimed himself innocent and lodged his complaint with the senior officials.

Police took action against truck driver Bhagwant Singh, a resident of Karnal village in Patiala district of Punjab claiming him to be an accused in the matter on the basis of the testimony of two witnesses.

The truck driver has complained to senior officials along with the CCTV footage of a petrol pump that he was at the petrol pump at the time of the accident. Now the complaint of the driver is being investigated.

As per police FIR, the incident took place between 7 pm and 7:20 pm on Thursday. Police in the FIR claimed that the driver of a motorcycle (MP-11/MV-0831) going from Khargone towards Bhikangaon was hit by the truck (PB-11/BU-7557) coming from the opposite direction.

The deceased was identified as Ramesh (26), a resident of Pipri village in Dhar district, while the truck driver as Bhagwant Singh. On the basis of the statements of two eye-witnesses Chetan Lad and Nitin Wankhede, the police took action against the truck driver on the second day of the incident.

On the other hand, the truck driver claimed that he was at the petrol pump at the time of the incident. Bhagwant said that he loaded goods from a ginning factory in Bhikangaon on Thursday at 6:54 pm and stopped at a petrol pump about half a kilometre before the spot at 7:14 pm. The truck driver left the petrol pump at 7:23 pm.

According to Bhagwant, when he was passing through the spot, a crowd of people had gathered on the spot. When the truck reached Bamnala, the police stopped it by barricading there and brought to the police station.

The driver claimed that there were no signs of accident in his truck, yet the police made the truck stand at the police station without listening to him. The driver has complained about the matter to Bhikangaon SDOP along with the CCTV footage of the pump.

Collision took place before 7.15 pm

City kiosk operator Deepak Gupta was the first to reach the spot. Gupta said that he was going to Lalni from Bhikangaon in the evening with his wife for marriage. Only then did he see the damaged motorcycle and the injured in front of the church. When they arrived, another person was there and no one else. People started coming later. He called Dial 100 at 7:18 pm. According to Gupta, the incident must have happened before 7.15 pm. Gupta said that even after reaching the injured first, he did not see the collision taking place.

