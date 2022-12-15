e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Triveni Mela starts in Ratlam

Madhya Pradesh: Triveni Mela starts in Ratlam

Mayor Prahalad Patel said that Triveni Mela is being organised for the last 69 years

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, December 15, 2022, 09:16 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Raltam (Madhya Pradesh): The 11-day famous Triveni Mela commenced here under the auspices of Ratlam Municipal Corporation (RMC). 

On this occasion BJP district unit president Rajendrasingh Lunera, mayor Prahalad Patel, president of the RMC Manisha Sharma and corporators were present. While speaking Lunera said that RMC has been holding melas in the city for the last many decades and thus protecting the cultural heritage and traditions. 

Mayor Prahalad Patel said that Triveni Mela is being organised for the last 69 years. President RMC Manisha Sharma said that a good number of people from urban as well as rural areas of the district participate in the Mela. 

A press release issued by RMC informed that besides cultural programmes, sports competitions like wrestling, kabaddi, kho kho and bodybuilding will be held in the Mela. A kavi sammelan will be held on December 18 and the mela will conclude with the Tejaji Katha on December 24, the release said.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: National Commission for Scheduled Tribes to probe death of teenage tribal girl at...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam district police bag first spot in CCTNS ranking

Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam district police bag first spot in CCTNS ranking

Madhya Pradesh: 'CM Jan Seva Abhiyan aims to change lives of poor'in Sendhwa

Madhya Pradesh: 'CM Jan Seva Abhiyan aims to change lives of poor'in Sendhwa

Madhya Pradesh: Deceased government employee's family calls off indefinite strike in Alot

Madhya Pradesh: Deceased government employee's family calls off indefinite strike in Alot

Madhya Pradesh: Clash erupts over temple land, case registered in Alot

Madhya Pradesh: Clash erupts over temple land, case registered in Alot

Madhya Pradesh: Cop caught on cam misbehaving, using derogatory language in Barwani

Madhya Pradesh: Cop caught on cam misbehaving, using derogatory language in Barwani