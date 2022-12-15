Madhya Pradesh: Triveni Mela starts in Ratlam

Raltam (Madhya Pradesh): The 11-day famous Triveni Mela commenced here under the auspices of Ratlam Municipal Corporation (RMC).

On this occasion BJP district unit president Rajendrasingh Lunera, mayor Prahalad Patel, president of the RMC Manisha Sharma and corporators were present. While speaking Lunera said that RMC has been holding melas in the city for the last many decades and thus protecting the cultural heritage and traditions.

Mayor Prahalad Patel said that Triveni Mela is being organised for the last 69 years. President RMC Manisha Sharma said that a good number of people from urban as well as rural areas of the district participate in the Mela.

A press release issued by RMC informed that besides cultural programmes, sports competitions like wrestling, kabaddi, kho kho and bodybuilding will be held in the Mela. A kavi sammelan will be held on December 18 and the mela will conclude with the Tejaji Katha on December 24, the release said.