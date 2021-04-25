Madhya Pradesh: Tribals suffering from cold, cough, fever avoid visiting hospitals fearing Covid

Jobat (Alirajpur district, Madhya Pradesh): Though residents, most of whom are tribals, seem to be suffering from cold, cough and fever, they avoid visiting hospitals as they fear that they will be tested for Covid-19 and will be sent to some other place of treatment if their reports come positive.

This is despite the fact that administration, health department, social workers have launched awareness campaign to contain corona. For instance, sub divisional magistrate Shyamveer Singh Narwariya holds regular meetings in this connection while Naib tehsildar Nirbhai Singh Patel is working towards this aim.

Social worker Lalsingh Dawar, JAYAS president Nilesh Dawar among other have made constant appeals to people to maintain positive attitude and end fear for Covid. They have asked people follow protocol and visit fever clinic if they have fever, cough, cold.

The administration, social workers have appealed to educated youth and intellectuals to support the cause and spread right information to villagers so that they don’t fall prey to misconceptions and rumours.