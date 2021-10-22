Madhya Pradesh: Tribal students stare at uncertain future due to lack of teachers

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Tribal students in the Government Schools of Mhow tehsil are staring at a bleak future as the government has failed to provide even the basic teaching staff- which is mandated to run the schools as per the rules.

The spirit of tribal students can be gauged from the fact that they walk over 6 kilometers, through makeshift road, a day to study.

The Secondary School in Kushalgarh has only teacher- Jaynarayan Ninama. The lack of teachers has turned him into a ‘polymath’ as he juggles his time at school- handling subjects like English, mathematics, science among others. He also shares details of government schemes and policies with students.

Ninama rues the fact that students are interested in studies but the system has failed to provide them mentorship which can help them harness their potential but also make lasting difference in their lives.

Government schools in Kalakund, over 20 kilometers from the tehsil headquarters- is all the same. Here the primary, middle and high school have only one teacher. Forty seven students are registered in school: 25 in primary and 22 in secondary classes.

Teacher of primary school Chandrakant Karmakar is also in-charge of secondary school.

While at high school, teacher Rajesh Verma imparts lessons of Hindi and Sanskrit. He is yet to turn a ‘polymath’.

Teacher Ramgopal Ijagar looks secondary school.

The teachers here operate the school as per their own whims and fancies- the academic calendar is rarely followed.

Karamkar said primary and secondary classes are conducted in two rooms. Students are a victim of administrative neglect, he said.

Division officials have failed to take any initiative to improve the situation though the Tribal Welfare Department receives a huge budget for the education of tribal children said an official requesting anonymity.

Parents, students and activists have taken up the issue with the Adim Jati Welfare Department, to no avail.

As per the rules of the MP government it is mandatory for a school to have a Principal, 2 rooms, 8 teachers (one for every subject), a laboratory, a library, a staff room and drinking water facility. However, the government and the babus have failed to live up to its own mandate as far as schools in Mhow are concerned.



BEO shifts ball in DEO’s court

Block education officer BS Bamania said that he has shared the information to the district education officer. Negligence of teachers will not be entertained as the government is spending a significant amount to pay their salaries, he added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 02:39 PM IST