Madhya Pradesh: Tribal society life should be included in books

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A one-day seminar and exhibition on the contribution of tribal heroes in the freedom struggle was organised at Veterinary and Animal Husbandry College, Mhow. Chief Guest Prof Dr KML Pathak, former deputy director general, animal science, Indian Council of Agricultural Research, New Delhi and chief speaker Dr Deepmala Rawat subject expert, Tribal Cell, Bhopal Exhibition on Jannayaks and Tribal Art by Sakshi Bahedia of Alirajpur in Jobat visited the exhibition.

The chief speaker in the programme Dr Deepmala Rawat said in his address that tribal society is a proud society and it should be included in our books as well. Highlighting the contribution of tribal heroes, he said that Bhagwan Birsa Munda fought for Swaraj with Swadharma. The programme has been done in 425 colleges all over India with the initiative of Shri Harsh Chauhan, honorable chairman of National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, IITN, Dhar district.

Addressing the gathering, the chief guest of the programme, Dr Pathak said that the contribution of tribal heroes is unique not only in the freedom struggle but also in nature conservation and social harmony. A tribal group dance was also presented by college students. Dr Joyce Jogi conducted the programme and Dr RK Bagherwal gave a vote of thanks. The information was given by Dr Deepak Gangil, media in-charge of the college.