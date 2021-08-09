Madhya Pradesh: Tribal rally, dance to folks songs in traditional attire

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples was celebrated in the nearby village of Junapani on Monday.

The people of the tribal society from the village took out a rally and danced to tribal folk songs. In the programme organised by the tribal society, all the people were seen dancing dressed in their traditional attire.

Tribal society was welcomed by BJP mandal president Jai Crora Dilip Birla. Tribal leader Bhangra Singh Badole said tribals had got respect and the right to live with pride under the Modi government at the Centre. BJP mandal president Jai Karoda said the tribal community had played an important role in the natural conservation and development of the country.

The tribal community, being an integral part of the country, is also the protector of our ancient culture and tradition. The Centre and the state government were working continuously for the development of the tribal community and the schemes of the government had reached the tribal villages.