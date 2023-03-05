Madhya Pradesh: Tribal dhol artistes felicitated in Bhagoria festival in Gandhwani

Gandhwani (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 145 tribal ‘Dhol’ artistes (players) were felicitated in Baleri and Jeerabad villages under Gandhwani Block during the ongoing Bhagoria festival.

The awards were presented on behalf of Congress MLA and former minister Umang Singhar, who has been booked for allegedly raping and assaulting a 38-year-old woman and currently, he is at large.

As part of the week-long Bhagoria festival, haats/markets were organised at Baleri and Jeerabad villages under Gandhwani block, in which a large number of villagers and tourists participated with full enthusiasm and enjoyed dancing and swing, chakri with traditional instruments and traditional costumes.

In order to encourage traditional dance and songs, Congress workers on behalf of MLA Singhar felicitated 80 and 65 tribal artistes from Jeerabad and Baleri gram panchayats respectively.

Block president Satpal Singh Barnala, janpad president Lilabai Jamra, district panchayat member Kamla Dharve and local sarpanchs presented the awards. Baleri sarpanch Rahul Imliar, Narendra Ninama, Prakash Imliar, former sarpanch Prem Singh besides hundreds of Congress workers also attended the fair and danced to the tunes of dhol.

