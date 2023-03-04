Madhya Pradesh: No relief for Congress MLA Singhar from Gandhwani

Former minister and Congress MLA from Gandhwani in Dhar district, Umang Singhar |

Gandhwani/ Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): State former cabinet minister and Congress MLA from Gandhwani assembly constituency, Umang Singhar, did not get relief from the special court in connection with an alleged rape and assault on a 38-year-old woman, who claimed she was living with Singhar as his 'wife'.

On Friday, Singhar’s lawyer filed a plea for anticipatory bail for Singhar, who is on the run before the Special Court of Indore. After a court hearing, the court rejected the application.

Now Singhar will either have to approach the Supreme Court or appear before the police in this matter. Apart from this, there is no other way left with MLA Singhar.

Earlier, on November 20, 2022, a case had been registered against Singhar under sections 376, 377, and 498 by a woman who describes herself as his wife. The woman told the police that between November 2021 and November 18, 2022, MLA Singar assaulted and misbehaved with her. The woman has also alleged physical and mental torture, rape and unnatural acts. The woman making the allegations is from Jabalpur.

MLA is on run for the last three months

For the last three months, the MLA has been on the run. Dhar police conducted raids at different places in Gujarat and Maharashtra, including Gandhwani, Indore, and Bhopal, but failed to get his whereabouts.

Police also questioned people who are close to the MLA. However, the police have not had any success.

Sought property details

Dhar's Naogaon police forwarded a letter to the tehsildar of Gandhwani in this regard, seeking information about the MLA's properties in the area.

However, the reply to the letter is yet to be received by the police. In such a situation, after getting the information, the police can also take action to attach the properties under Section 82.