Madhya Pradesh: Trees felled for construction in Meghnagar, many illegally

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Meghnagar Municipal Council permitted felling of trees at Barah Kothri on the condition that the department concerned would not only plant 25 saplings but also take care of them for a year. Age-old trees of tamarind, sheesam and neem were chopped within seconds on Sunday. Assistant engineer of the state housing and infrastructure department had marked these trees as obstacles in construction work.

However, this is the one case where permission for felling of trees was taken from the municipal council. In many other instances, trees hindering government and private construction work were felled down illegally. Many trees were brazenly cut down sans permission for the construction of CM Rise School building in Meghnagar School of Excellence. Even the council was unaware of it, said officers.

Trees were also illegally felled during the construction of girls’ hostel at Sai Chouraha. CMO Rahul Singh Verma said, “The civic body has issued permission for cutting down trees at Barah Kothri. In the case of CM Rise and hostel, there is no information of permission from the civic body. If permission is not taken, we will investigate it and take legal action.”