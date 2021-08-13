Madhya Pradesh: Trains for Bhopal, Nagpur and Bikaner from next week

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The operation of the much-awaited Indore-Bhopal-Indore Intercity Express train will restart on August 18. Besides this, trains for Bikaner and Nagpur are also going to restart next week.

Keeping in mind the drop in the number of corona infection cases and the rush of passengers on trains, the Railways has decided to restart the trains earlier operated to popular destinations. Khemraj Meena, PRO of Ratlam division of the Railways, said here on Thursday that certain changes had been made to the coach composition of Train No. 09323/09324 Mhow-Bhopal-Mhow Special Intercity. Now the train will run with 5 second seating, 10 general classes and one AC chair car coach.

He said that, for detailed information regarding stoppages, operating timings, composition, and frequency and days of operation of special trains, passengers could visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in . Only passengers with confirmed tickets will be allowed to travel on these special trains. The Railways has requested the passengers to follow all the norms and SOPs related to Covid-19 during boarding, journey and destination.

The train schedules

1. Train No. 09323 Mhow-Bhopal Special Intercity Express will run daily and start on August 18

2. Train No. 09324 Bhopal-Mhow Special Intercity will run daily from August 19

3. The operation of Train No. 09213 Indore-Nagpur Special Express will start from the city on August 22. The train will run every Sunday

4. Train No. 09214 Nagpur-Indore Special Express will start on August 23. The train will run every Monday. It will run every Thursday

5. Train No. 09223 Mhow-Nagpur Special Express will start on August 17. It will run every Tuesday

6. Train No. 09224 Nagpur-Mhow Special Express will start on August 18. It will run every Wednesday

7. Train No. 09333 Indore-Bikaner Special Express will start on August 21. It will run every Saturday

8. Train No. 09334 Bikaner-Indore Special Express will start on August 22. It will run every Sunday

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 01:04 AM IST