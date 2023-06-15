Madhya Pradesh: Trains Can Now Speed Up To 145Km/Hr In Ratlam Rail Division

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Realignment work on track between Nagda-Berawanya stations on Ratlam- Nagda section of Ratlam rail division has been completed thus allowing trains to run at a speed of 145 kms per hour against existing 110 kms per hour.

To achieve the target of removal of speed restriction on important Godhra-Nagda section of Ratlam rail division, which is part of important Mumbai-Delhi train route, railways has undertaken many technical works like realignment, removal of curve on tracks and bottlenecks.

Speed restrictions on Godhra-Nagda section of the Ratlam rail division has been a major challenge. Railway authorities claimed that Ratlam rail division has undertaken works to end speed restrictions on the important rail route of the country.

Railway authorities added that hundreds of trains, both passenger and freight, pass through Nagda-Godhra section of the Ratlam rail division on daily basis.

The threat of derailment and other technical issues always pose challenges before railways but after realignment the railways would be able to remove speed restrictions.

Train speed was restricted to 110km/hr on Nagda-Berawanya section due to a two-degree curve.

Realignment of the curve up to 1.25-degree has made possible running of the trains at a speed of 145kms per hour. Ratlam rail division had earlier removed the three-degree curve at Bildi railway station yard.