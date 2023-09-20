Madhya Pradesh: Training On Women Empowerment Through Dairy Farming Concludes

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A five-day training of women on the topic of women empowerment through dairy farming was conducted from September 13 to 17 at the College of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry, Mhow.

In the inauguration ceremony of the training, dean Dr BP Shukla said that in today's era, women are working in every field. According to nodal officer Dr Deepak Gangil, the university has received a total of 10 trainings.

A total of 30 women participated. Along with the lectures, the women were also given a visit to the college's dairy farm, laboratories and hospital etc. Women were given training related to the feeding, maintenance, health, vaccination and milk products of dairy animals.

NABARD Indore district development manager Nagesh Chaurasia and Sanchi Milk Union's Rajesh also trained the women. Dr Hemant Mehta also addressed the women. It was conducted by Dr Rakhi Gangil and a vote of thanks was given by Dr Jitendra Yadav.