Madhya Pradesh: Train services resume on Guna-Maksi section after disruption due to heavy rain

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): After being disrupted for six days, Railways have resumed train services on the Guna-Maksi railway section following the restoration of tracks damaged by flood waters.

Many trains moving between Vijaypur-Kumbraj station on Guna-Maksi railway section (Western Railway Section) and vice-versa were affected due to incessant rains in the region for a few days. The water level of the Parvati river was flowing above the danger level mark triggered by heavy rain. In view of the safety of passengers, the services of trains have been cancelled on August 23, 2022. The services have been resumed now after the restoration of the damaged railway tracks. After remaining disrupted for 6 days, train services which were short terminated, partially cancelled, cancelled, have now been resumed.

