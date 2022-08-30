e-Paper Get App

Madhya Pradesh: Train services resume on Guna-Maksi section after disruption due to heavy rain

Many trains moving between Vijaypur-Kumbraj station on Guna-Maksi railway section (Western Railway Section) and vice-versa were affected due to incessant rains in the region for a few days.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 30, 2022, 01:47 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): After being disrupted for six days, Railways have resumed train services on the Guna-Maksi railway section following the restoration of tracks damaged by flood waters.

Many trains moving between Vijaypur-Kumbraj station on Guna-Maksi railway section (Western Railway Section) and vice-versa were affected due to incessant rains in the region for a few days. The water level of the Parvati river was flowing above the danger level mark triggered by heavy rain. In view of the safety of passengers, the services of trains have been cancelled on August 23, 2022. The services have been resumed now after the restoration of the damaged railway tracks. After remaining disrupted for 6 days, train services which were short terminated, partially cancelled, cancelled, have now been resumed.

Read Also
Indore: IIM Indore signs MoU with PTRI Bhopal on road safety
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Train services resume on Guna-Maksi section after disruption due to heavy rain

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: On Ganeshotsav eve, buffalo milk price shoots up by Rs 5/litre ahead of festive season

Mumbai: On Ganeshotsav eve, buffalo milk price shoots up by Rs 5/litre ahead of festive season

Sena's Dussehra rally will be held in Mumbai's Shivaji Park: Uddhav Thackeray

Sena's Dussehra rally will be held in Mumbai's Shivaji Park: Uddhav Thackeray

‘It was fantastic’: Kapil Dev on India-Pakistan encounter in Asia Cup 2022

‘It was fantastic’: Kapil Dev on India-Pakistan encounter in Asia Cup 2022

Mumbai updates: CM Shinde, Deputy Cm Fadnavis flag off Metro 3 trial run

Mumbai updates: CM Shinde, Deputy Cm Fadnavis flag off Metro 3 trial run

Mumbai: Adani Electricity launches new digital services for its 3 million customers in city

Mumbai: Adani Electricity launches new digital services for its 3 million customers in city