Indore: IIM Indore signs MoU with PTRI Bhopal on road safety

IIM Indore | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

IIM Indore has now taken a step to conduct research and share knowledge on road safety and security and for the purpose it has joined forces with the Police Training and Research Institute, Bhopal (PTRI).

The MoU was signed by IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai and PTRI Bhopal ADP G Janardhan on Monday.

Manoj Rai, AIG, PTRI Bhopal, Rakesh Gupta, IG – Rural, Indore; and Harinarayanachari Mishra, police commissioner, Indore, were also present.

The MoU aims to establish a framework for collaboration and cooperation for research and knowledge sharing in the field of road safety and providing solutions to road safety and social security issues.

Sharing figures about the deaths of on-duty police officers from his previous research with the Uttar Pradesh government, Rai said that 35,000 police officers had lost their lives since independence.

“While working on the report, I was also stunned to learn that the perception of police officers is usually negative, despite their dedicated, devoted, and prolonged working hours. It is natural for police officers to feel hassled and anxious, for they are working non-stop to ensure our safety. Then, I decided that we need to do something for our police officers,” he said.

With our expertise in management, strategy, and planning, he said, we look forward to conducting training and educational sessions for the administrators and policy-makers in the road safety and security field.

He added that the MoU comprises creating reports, making plans, conducting conferences, collaborating for joint research, etc, which boost cooperation and collaboration in fields of mutual interest.

Janardhan said that PTRI is happy to join hands with IIM Indore, one of the premier management institutes in India.

“I am sure the robustly designed teaching module by the IIM Indore faculty would pave the path for generating effective solutions for road safety. Every year 12,000 people lose their lives in road accidents in the state. With the increase in cases related to road safety and other social issues, training modules by the faculty from IIM Indore would further augment our managerial and leadership skills,”he said.

Janardhan said that research in emerging areas of road safety would also be helpful, for the report would then be submitted to various funding agencies.

Manoj Rai stated that there had been a 21 per cent upsurge in the number of road accidents, an 11 per cent rise in fatalities, and a 25 per cent increase in the figure of the victims. ‘Madhya Pradesh Safety Plan focuses on 4Es – Education, Enforcement, Engineering, and Emergency Care. However, this hasn’t been executed effectively. This MoU with IIM Indore will aid us in identifying the root cause of such issues and implement the guidelines in a better way,” he said.

The MoU will be valid for five years.