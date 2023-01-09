Madhya Pradesh: Train ran at a speed of 100 km per hour during CRS inspection between Khandwa cabin to railway station

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) RL Sharma and his team on Monday conducted an inspection of a broad gauge line laid in five-and-a-half kilometres from Khandwa cabin to railway station.

Team on Monday morning reached Khandwa and began a speed trial. After inspection, Bhusawal DRM sat at a speed of 100 km per hour on the five-and-a-half kilometre track from Khandwa cabin to the station at 2 pm.

On reaching the station, the people of the city welcomed the train. Commissioner Sharma said to submit a report in a week on completion of some deficiencies. Ratlam divisional and Bhusawal divisional officials talked about the possibility of getting the gift of Khandwa-Sanawad train by January.

Before this, worship was performed at the railway station in the morning. During this, Railway Safety Commissioner of Western Railway RL Sharma, DRM SS Kedia of Bhusawal Division and DRM Rajneesh Kumar of Ratlam Division were also present.

After worship, the officials left in seven trolleys parked on the track. On seeing some signal pillars of the old meter gauge line near the track at a short distance from the station, instructions were given to remove them.

After this the team reached Chidiya Maidan railway crossing, they expressed displeasure over the absence of points at the railway gate here. When the guard and senior engineer were asked about the gap of the track between the additional track at the crossing, they could not tell it.

Another officer gave a wrong answer on which commissioner Sharma himself informed him about the correct gap. After this the team reached Rameshwar underpass. Here, on reaching the bottom of the culvert, more gap was seen between the two parts and at one place later plastered plaster was seen. On which the Commissioner of Railway Safety asked for the photo of its earlier position. Reprimanded the officials for not having a photo.

He said that work should be done in such a way that it remains for 100 years, not do such work which lasts only for ten years. See the records of the investigation of the culvert. The signature of the investigating engineer was not found in it. When asked by the officer on which date you inspected, he could not answer. Instructions were given to submit a report in this regard soon. He also inspected the Lal Chowki railway crossing.

After the track inspection of CRS, a decision will be taken to run the train till Sanawad (Omkareshwar Road). Manoj Soni, who is associated with the Rail Advisory Committee, says that, from January 1, 2017, rail operations were stopped between Khandwa and Sanawad for gauge conversion.

