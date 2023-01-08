Madhya Pradesh: Diamond jubilee alumni meet at Mahatma Jyotirao Phule College in Khandwa

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): The two-day diamond jubilee alumni meet was organised at Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Government College, Khandwa. As many as 500 alumni from across the world participated in the celebrations.

Minister of environment, forest & climate, Dr Kunwar Vijay Shah, Khandwa MP Gnyaneshwar Patil, Khandwa MLA Devendra Verma, Pandhana MLA Ram Dangore and others graced the inaugural function as guests.

Programme was inaugurated with Saraswati Vandana. A special dance performance was presented by the students of Vananchal Gedi Dance Institute founded by the Late Subhash Belchandan. Batch wise photo session was also held for all the alumni. Subhash Maheshwari, Sanjeev Srivastava, Anurag Bajpai, and Dashrath Moyde were also present on the programme.

Alumni meet coordinator BD Sankhere conducted the programme and a vote of thanks was proposed by Satish Srivastava.

