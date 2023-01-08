e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Diamond jubilee alumni meet at Mahatma Jyotirao Phule College in Khandwa

Madhya Pradesh: Diamond jubilee alumni meet at Mahatma Jyotirao Phule College in Khandwa

Minister of environment, forest & climate, Dr Kunwar Vijay Shah, Khandwa MP Gnyaneshwar Patil, Khandwa MLA Devendra Verma, Pandhana MLA Ram Dangore and others graced the inaugural function as guests

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, January 08, 2023, 09:38 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): The two-day diamond jubilee alumni meet was organised at Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Government College, Khandwa. As many as 500 alumni from across the world participated in the celebrations.

Minister of environment, forest & climate, Dr Kunwar Vijay Shah, Khandwa MP Gnyaneshwar Patil, Khandwa MLA Devendra Verma, Pandhana MLA Ram Dangore and others graced the inaugural function as guests.

Programme was inaugurated with Saraswati Vandana. A special dance performance was presented by the students of Vananchal Gedi Dance Institute founded by the Late Subhash Belchandan. Batch wise photo session was also held for all the alumni. Subhash Maheshwari, Sanjeev Srivastava, Anurag Bajpai, and Dashrath Moyde were also present on the programme.

Alumni meet coordinator BD Sankhere conducted the programme and a vote of thanks was proposed by Satish Srivastava.

Read Also
Cold wave: No schools for students up to class 8 till Sunday in Khandwa
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Diamond jubilee alumni meet at Mahatma Jyotirao Phule College in Khandwa

Madhya Pradesh: Diamond jubilee alumni meet at Mahatma Jyotirao Phule College in Khandwa

Madhya Pradesh: FIR lodged against Maharashtra-based colonizer for cheating locals

Madhya Pradesh: FIR lodged against Maharashtra-based colonizer for cheating locals

Madhya Pradesh: MP Anil Firoziya urges Railway minister to resume stoppage of trains at Alot 

Madhya Pradesh: MP Anil Firoziya urges Railway minister to resume stoppage of trains at Alot 

Madhya Pradesh: Fair price shop operator sacked over embalmment charges in Alot

Madhya Pradesh: Fair price shop operator sacked over embalmment charges in Alot

Madhya Pradesh: Youth gets 15 stitches after Chinese string cuts his throat in Dhar

Madhya Pradesh: Youth gets 15 stitches after Chinese string cuts his throat in Dhar