Madhya Pradesh: Traffic police guard booked for harassing woman

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A guard posted at traffic police station was booked after a woman leveled serious allegations of harassment and lodged a complaint against him.

She accused guard Paramjit Sodhi of forcibly entering her house late on December 8. He was accompanied by an unidentified man. Sodhi insulted and harassed the woman. He created a similar situation late on December 16. The woman lost her patience when Sodhi arrived at her office and harassed her during working hours the next day.

Her family claimed to have photos and videos of the girl being harassed, intimidated and manhandled by Sodhi at her house and office.

Sodhi has been suspended and superintendent of police has been directed to look into the matter. A case has been registered in women police station against Sodhi and his companion under sections 354, 354(D), 294, 447 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 12:32 AM IST