Madhya Pradesh: IFS officer's son arrested for assaulting police constable, liquor bottles seized

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Son of an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer created ruckus in an inebriated state at Rasal Chowk in the city at midnight on Saturday.

IFS officer's son, Karan Vijay, along with his partner Jyotish Pandey, was having alcohol while sitting in his car (DL-01 CZ 1502).

During the night patrol, when the police reached Rasal Chowk, police personnel asked them to leave. This irked Karan and he started to argue with the police personnel.

The police personnel tried to calm Karan but he did not agree and started assaulting police constable Rahul Singh.

On receiving information, top police officers reached the spot along with the team force.

The Omti police arrested both the drunk youths and seized liquor bottles and other food items from Karan's car.

IFS RD Mehla, father of Karan also reached the police station with his wife.

The police are investigating the case by registering a case against both the drunken youths after conducting a medical examination, said R D Bhardwaj, CSP, Omti.

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 10:32 AM IST