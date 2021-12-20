e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 6,563 new COVID-19 cases, 132 deaths and 8,077 recoveries in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 10:32 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: IFS officer's son arrested for assaulting police constable, liquor bottles seized

The police are investigating the case by registering a case against both the drunken youths after conducting a medical examination, said R D Bhardwaj, CSP, Omti.
FP News Service
Advertisement

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Son of an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer created ruckus in an inebriated state at Rasal Chowk in the city at midnight on Saturday.

IFS officer's son, Karan Vijay, along with his partner Jyotish Pandey, was having alcohol while sitting in his car (DL-01 CZ 1502).

During the night patrol, when the police reached Rasal Chowk, police personnel asked them to leave. This irked Karan and he started to argue with the police personnel.

The police personnel tried to calm Karan but he did not agree and started assaulting police constable Rahul Singh.

On receiving information, top police officers reached the spot along with the team force.

The Omti police arrested both the drunk youths and seized liquor bottles and other food items from Karan's car.

IFS RD Mehla, father of Karan also reached the police station with his wife.

The police are investigating the case by registering a case against both the drunken youths after conducting a medical examination, said R D Bhardwaj, CSP, Omti.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Youth kills himself after shooting sister-in-law dead Madhya Pradesh: Youth kills himself after shooting sister-in-law dead

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 10:32 AM IST
Advertisement