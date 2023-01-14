Madhya Pradesh: Traffic jam, a norm at railway crossing in Sanawad

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Regional MLA Sachin Singh Birla wrote a letter to the Ratlam Western Division, demanding the construction of a subway under the railway crossing at Punasa Road. As per Birla, the existing railway crossing on this road has become a major traffic headache for residents of the local town and surrounding localities for the last 50 years.

Successive union and state governments have failed to provide any relief including the construction of Railway Over Bridge at either side of the road. Residents want the administration to make travelling easy and less time-consuming on this crossing. They have been asking for the construction of Railway Over bridges (ROBs) or Railway Under Bridges (RUB) on these roads for over five decades but no one has paid heed to their demands.

In this regard, MLA Birla demanded the construction of a subway by writing a letter to Ratlam Western Division's general manager. He also suggested increasing the width of the railway crossing. This will permanently solve the problem of traffic jams at the crossing. Also, heavy vehicles, travelling from Sanawad to Punasa to Omkareshwar can easily move towards the destination.

