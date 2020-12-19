Madhya Pradesh: Trader caught red-handed for colouring substandard wheat in Neemuch district, case registered on Saturday

Neemuch: A case was registered against two real brothers and traders on Saturday on charges of food adulteration. Food safety officer Sanjeev Kumar Mishra said firm Darshil Agro-Industry is owned by brothers - Vinit, son of Vimal Gola, and his brother Praver Goyal. Their business establishment is situated in Kanawati village in Neemuch district.
A case has been registered against them under Sections 272 (adulteration of food or drink intended for sale), 273 (sale of noxious food or drink), 420 (cheating), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code.
On December 3 this year, team comprising officials of food safety department and district administration raided the firm and caught Vinit Goyal red-handed for colouring substandard wheat stored at the warehouse. He did it to make it appear of superior quality and fetch more price for the wheat.
During the raid, the team seized about 1,200 quintals of wheat of different brands. The total value of wheat seized was around Rs 27 lakh. Team collected samples of each brand and sent them to Bhopal-based laboratory. After getting the report, it was confirmed that samples that were present at the warehouse were substandard and not fit for consumption. Presence of colours was confirmed in all samples.
Officials presented the report before district collector and based on that, an FIR was registered against Vinit Goyal and his brother Pravar Goyal at Cantt police station. Food safety officer Sanjeev Mishra said this is the first such case revealed in the district wherein a trader was caught colouring substandard wheat. Mishra said strict action will be taken against traders.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)