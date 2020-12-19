Madhya Pradesh: Trader caught red-handed for colouring substandard wheat in Neemuch district, case registered on Saturday

On December 3 this year, team comprising officials of food safety department and district administration raided the firm and caught Vinit Goyal red-handed for colouring substandard wheat stored at the warehouse. He did it to make it appear of superior quality and fetch more price for the wheat.

During the raid, the team seized about 1,200 quintals of wheat of different brands. The total value of wheat seized was around Rs 27 lakh. Team collected samples of each brand and sent them to Bhopal-based laboratory. After getting the report, it was confirmed that samples that were present at the warehouse were substandard and not fit for consumption. Presence of colours was confirmed in all samples.

Officials presented the report before district collector and based on that, an FIR was registered against Vinit Goyal and his brother Pravar Goyal at Cantt police station. Food safety officer Sanjeev Mishra said this is the first such case revealed in the district wherein a trader was caught colouring substandard wheat. Mishra said strict action will be taken against traders.