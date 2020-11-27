Madhya Pradesh: Action taken against 37 big food adulterators, says HM Narottam Mishra

Home Minister Natottam Mishran has said the government has conducted raids on the premises of food adulterators on the eve of Diwali.

The campaign against such traders will continue, he said.

Mishra made the above statements at a press conference on Friday. He said nearly 800 raids were conducted, and 37 of them were against big firms.

Food stuff worth more than Rs 10 lakh was seized during some of the raids, Mishra said, adding that such action would continue.

The Home Minister said the Congress used to speak a lot but did little, but the BJP government has translated the words into action.

He said that cases were registered against the unscrupulous traders and that action was taken against those who manufacture cosmetics.

The government will speed up action against the dishonest businessmen in coming days, he said.