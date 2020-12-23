Madhya Pradesh: Three youths arrested with six stolen bikes after long police chase in Indore

Indore: Police arrested three youths for bike lifting in Lasudia area on Wednesday. The accused fled after seeing police but were caught after a long chase. Six stolen bikes were recovered from them and further investigation is underway. The accused have been identified as Abhishek, Aman and Pranjal, the residents of Lasudia area of the city.

Investigating officer and SI Kuldeep Bhadoriya said police team was checking the vehicle near Bypass Road on Tuesday night when three persons on a bike didn’t stop and tried to flee. Two policemen followed them and finally caught them.

The accused first tried to mislead the police but later they confessed the crime. Police took them to police station where they told police that they have stolen vehicles from different areas of the city.

Following the lead given by them, police have seized six bikes that were stolen from Lasudia, Hira Nagar, Khajrana and Vijay Nagar police station area. Bhadoriya said owner of four vehicles were identified and the efforts are on to collect information about the owner of other bikes.