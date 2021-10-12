Madhya Pradesh: Three robbers held, cash & goods seized

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Neemuch police nabbed three persons for robbing employee of a micro finance company on Sunday. The stolen goods and cash were also recovered.

The police team led by police station incharge of Neemuch City Inspector Karni Singh Shaktawat said that the trio snatched a bag full of money from Mahipal Singh between Dholpura and Malkheda on October 3, after throwing chilli powder in his eyes.

On October 3, complainant Mahipal Singh lodged a report and stated that he used to collect money for Micro Finance Company. After collecting money from Neemuch City, Dholpura, Kishanpura and Chudaili he headed back to the company. On way he was waylaid by three persons who snatched his black bag containing Rs 51,650, ATM card and purse.

Following a tip off on October 10, the police arrested Abhishek, 19, Vipul, 18, and Ankit, 18, of Chudaili.

