Madhya Pradesh: Three players selected for National Hockey Championships

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Hockey player Kirthi Raj Singh Gaur has been selected for the 11th Hockey India Senior Menís National Championship, which is going to be held at Pimpri Chinchwad, in Pune, from December 11-21, while Akshay Dubey and Tirth Upadhyay have been selected for the Junior Menís National Championship, which is going to be held at Kovil Patti from December 14-25.

Giving the details, president of the hockey club in Mandsaur Avinash Upadhyay said that a Senior National Selection Camp was organised in Jabalpur, while a Junior Camp was organised in Betul. Players from Mandsaur district who have been selected from these two camps will represent the Madhya Pradesh team in the Senior and Junior National Hockey Championship, 2021.

Hockey coach Yashpal Singh Sisodia, Vinod Garg, coach Ravi Kopargaonkar, Abdul Razzaq and Khelo India coach Vaibhav Chaurasia, among others, congratulated the players and wished them a bright future and a historic win in the National Championship.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 10:07 PM IST