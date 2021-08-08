Madhya Pradesh: Three persons arrested for spurious liquor selling

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Khargone police and Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating spurious liquor business in Khargone district extended its investigation area upto Jaipur and Delhi. The team arrested three more accused in the case with a huge cache of material used for the preparation of spurious liquor.

According to Khargone superintendent of police (SP) Shailendra Singh Chouhan, the accused are identified as Manoj Yadav, 45, a resident of 103 Jankarani Nagar, Jaipur, Bhimraj, 42, a resident of Saoner, Jaipur and Sanjay Kumar Gupta, 51, a resident of Rohini, New Delhi. SIT arrested the trio from Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court on Sunday.

Police recovered six cartoons with 30000 lids, about which no document was found on asking for statutory documents from the trio.

Before this, Khargone police and SIT in a joint operation already arrested five accused including Khargone spurious liquor key accused Kalka Prasad, resident Morghadi village in Khandwa district, Rohit Prajapat, 24, Lucky alias Gaurav, 27, both residents of Sanawad, Khargone district, Santosh Rai, 45, a resident Khokund village, Deoria district in Uttar Pradesh and currently residing at Sampat Colony in Indore and Baldev Kushwaha, 33, a resident of Narhat district, Lalitpur, Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh and currently residing in Ekta Nagar, Nandbagh Colony, Indore.

According to information, recently Khargone police have got a police remand of Kalka Prasad from the local court. During police remand, he informed SIT that he got stickers, bottle caps, a hologram of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) from Santosh Rai and Baldev Kushwah, currently residing in Indore. Based on the information provided by him, police raided Santosh and Baldev’s places and seized a huge cache of bottle lids and hologram roll from their places.

During police interrogation, Satosh informed police that he got this material from Jaipur-based Manoj and Bheemraj. Following this, SIT immediately rushed to Jaipur, but failed to nab them at a place informed by Satosh. However, SIT got information about the duo whereabouts as well as they also came to know about their third partner Sanjay Kumar Gupta.

On which SIT immediately left for Delhi. Information was received from the informer in Delhi that Sanjay along with Manoj and Bhimraj is about to reach Tis Hazari Court in an unregistered SUV.

After a while, seeing the vehicle coming, the team stopped it and searched the car, in which a total of six cartoons with 30,000 bottle lids were recovered. Trio failed to furnish any of the legal documents pertaining to the material. SIT arrested trio and seized SUV and bottle lids.

Police appeal to the public

Buy liquor only from authorized liquor shop and can get information regarding fake or original liquor on the number +91 92222 11188 and +91 562 634 500 issued by the Excise Department. To get the information, write the serial number on the hologram and SMS the number to the above number, the information will be received through SMS.