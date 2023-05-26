 Madhya Pradesh: Three Neemuch girls in X, XII merit list
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Three Neemuch girls in X, XII merit list

Madhya Pradesh: Three Neemuch girls in X, XII merit list

Government Girls Higher Secondary School's Manasvi Jain secured ninth position in class XII merit list.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, May 26, 2023, 02:21 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Imagesbazaar

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Three Neemuch girls have made it to merit list of class X and XII, the results of which were declared by Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education examination on Thursday.

Government Girls Higher Secondary School's Manasvi Jain secured ninth position in class XII merit list.

Pratibha Singh Borana of Government Higher Secondary School, Bordiyakalan, earned seventh position and Dharna Jain of Jhansarovar Higher Secondary School, Jeeran, secured 10th rank in the class 10th merit list. The trio was congratulated by their teachers and relatives.

Read Also
Indore : Cong gives Nari Samman Scheme form to BJP Mahila Morcha prez
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Unable to accept failure in board, two minors attempt suicide; one dead, another critical in Agar

Unable to accept failure in board, two minors attempt suicide; one dead, another critical in Agar

Madhya Pradesh: Mishty Soni bags 8th position in Class XII state merit-list

Madhya Pradesh: Mishty Soni bags 8th position in Class XII state merit-list

Madhya Pradesh: Excise teams raid illicit liquor dens, arrest 4 in Sanawad

Madhya Pradesh: Excise teams raid illicit liquor dens, arrest 4 in Sanawad

Madhya Pradesh: 10,000 families to benefit from legalisation of 51 colonies in Ratlam

Madhya Pradesh: 10,000 families to benefit from legalisation of 51 colonies in Ratlam

Madhya Pradesh: Miscreants set house on fire, attack cop in Punjapura

Madhya Pradesh: Miscreants set house on fire, attack cop in Punjapura