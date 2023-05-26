Madhya Pradesh: Three Neemuch girls in X, XII merit list

Representative Image | Imagesbazaar

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Three Neemuch girls have made it to merit list of class X and XII, the results of which were declared by Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education examination on Thursday.

Government Girls Higher Secondary School's Manasvi Jain secured ninth position in class XII merit list.

Pratibha Singh Borana of Government Higher Secondary School, Bordiyakalan, earned seventh position and Dharna Jain of Jhansarovar Higher Secondary School, Jeeran, secured 10th rank in the class 10th merit list. The trio was congratulated by their teachers and relatives.

