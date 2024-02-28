Madhya Pradesh: Three Names Suggested For Dhar Lok Sabha Seat | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Under the direction of the state organisation, BJP leaders Cabinet Minister Karan Singh Verma and former minister Kamal Patel guided the local party leaders to suggest the names for the Dhar Lok Sabha constituency.

Over 120 expected workers of eight assembly constituencies from Dhar Lok Sabha constituency attended the process at Jirabad Dam. They wrote down three names for the candidature and sealed the envelopes, ensuring fairness and transparency in the process.

Addressing the workers, supervisor Kamal Patel said that the BJP government is going to be formed at the Centre for the third time under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the past 10 years, every section of society has been uplifted with the help of welfare schemes.

The event was attended by various BJP leaders including district media in-charge Shyam Bansal, district president Manoj Somani, MP Chhatar Singh Darbar, MLA Neena Verma, Sardar Singh Medha, Kalu Singh Thakur, and others. The categories of workers from whom opinions were gathered included state working committee members, district presidents, and MLAs, among others.

Madhya Pradesh: Agar Municipal President Joins BJP

Agar Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): Agar municipal president, Congress' Nilesh Jain Patel joined the BJP on Wednesday in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav during a programme held in Bhopal. This move comes after Patel's announcement on social media two months ago, where he expressed his intention to resign from the Congress.

Despite speculation at the time, Patel remained with the Congress due to the intervention of prominent leaders. However, recent developments have led to Patel's decision to switch loyalty. Notably, the municipality currently comprises 23 councillors, with 11 from Congress and 12 from the BJP.

Patel, despite being from Congress, won the presidency by a margin of two votes. This victory was facilitated by the support of two BJP councillors who engaged in cross-voting. Patel's alignment with the BJP marks a significant shift in Agar Malwa's political landscape, potentially influencing future municipal decisions and local governance dynamics.