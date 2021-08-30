Madhya Pradesh: Three-murder accused arrested

Gandhwani (Madhya Pradesh): Gandhwani police arrested three accused involved in the Gandhwani murder case on Saturday. A reward of Rs 10,000 was announced on these accused by Dhar SP Aditya Pratap Singh.

The said accused were hiding their names and identities and residing in Jhabua, Ratlam and Gujarat. According to the information received from Gandhwani police station regarding the said matter, November 3 2020 at 6 pm, the complainant had a property dispute with his neighbor Bawliya, two-three days before the incident. The village Patel was also informed about the said incident.

On the day of incident the complainant asked the accused Bawliya, Somliya and Meerabai not to use abusive language. The accused injured Kalu, 50, resident of Moripura by hitting him with stones. The accused also beat Nihal Singh, who had come to the rescue of Kalu and threatened Mongibai, wife of Kalu, that she would be killed if they complained to the Patel of the village.

On the report of the complainant, in the police station Gandhwani, the case was registered under relevant sections and taken up for investigation. Meanwhile Kalu died while undergoing treatment in District Hospital Barwani.

The police team led by Gandhwani police station in-charge Neeraj Birthare, were searching the absconding accused of murder since the year 2020 and arrested Bawliya, 55, Somliya, 35, Meerabai 34, all residents of Moripura village on Saturday.

