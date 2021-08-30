e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 01:57 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Svanidhi Yojanaa benefit distribution programme held

The beneficiaries who repay their installments on time will get an amount of Rs 20,000 from the banks.
FP News Service
File Photo

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): On August 29, under the Prime Minister's Svanidhi Yojanaa benefit distribution and dialogue program was broadcast in the Municipality Town Hall in Balaghat.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan participated online in the programmer in which letters were handed over to the beneficiaries in the hospitality of Mandsaur Jaora parliamentary constituency MP Sudhir Gupta, and MLA of Jaora assembly constituency Dr Rajendra Pandey.

The beneficiaries who repay their installments on time will get an amount of Rs 20,000 from the banks. It was told by the MP’s that this scheme has been run to make the street vendors self-reliant and strong.

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 01:57 AM IST
