e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Farmers call off agitation in UP after assurance of compensation
Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 10:10 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Three labourers killed, five injured accident; CM expresses condolence

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced an aid of Rs 4L each to the kin of the deceased.
FP News Service
Advertisement

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Three labourers were killed and five others injured when a loading pickup vehicle collided with a truck in Dhar district of MP on Sunday.

In a tweet CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed condolences and announced that the kin of the deceased will recieve financial aid of Rs 4 lakh each.

Police said that the accident took place around 7.30 am near Amka Jhamka temple under Amjhera police station limits, about 35 kms from the district headquarters.

"The pickup vehicle coming from Bekalia village collided with the truck which was coming from the opposite direction, killing three labourers on the spot," Amjhera police station in-charge Kamal Singh Pawar said.

Five others, including two women, were injured in the accident and rushed to a hospital in Dhar, he said.

These labourers were going to Amjhera for the harvesting soybean crop, Pawar said, adding that the truck driver fled from the spot after the mishap.

The truck has been seized and a case was registered against the driver, he said.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Junior doctors feel cheated, say neither getting stipend, nor salary at par with...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 10:10 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal