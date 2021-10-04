Madhya Pradesh: Three labourers killed, five injured accident; CM expresses condolence

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Three labourers were killed and five others injured when a loading pickup vehicle collided with a truck in Dhar district of MP on Sunday.

In a tweet CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed condolences and announced that the kin of the deceased will recieve financial aid of Rs 4 lakh each.

Police said that the accident took place around 7.30 am near Amka Jhamka temple under Amjhera police station limits, about 35 kms from the district headquarters.

"The pickup vehicle coming from Bekalia village collided with the truck which was coming from the opposite direction, killing three labourers on the spot," Amjhera police station in-charge Kamal Singh Pawar said.

Five others, including two women, were injured in the accident and rushed to a hospital in Dhar, he said.

These labourers were going to Amjhera for the harvesting soybean crop, Pawar said, adding that the truck driver fled from the spot after the mishap.

The truck has been seized and a case was registered against the driver, he said.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 10:10 AM IST