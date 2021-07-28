Madhya Pradesh: Three labourers die in Dhar after falling unconscious during cleaning of water treatment plant

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Three labourers died after falling unconscious while cleaning a water treatment plant at an industrial unit in Pithampur town of Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, police said on Wednesday.

They died during treatment at a private hospital in Indore late on Tuesday night, but the exact cause of their death is being ascertained, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Monika Singh said that one labourer first entered the 10,000-litre water treatment plant at the industrial unit for cleaning it. Later, two others also got into the tank to rescue their colleague as he stopped responding. But, none of the three labourers could get out of the tank as they fell unconscious.

"The labourers were taken to an Indore-based hospital, where they died during treatment," she said.

After their death, a case was registered at Indore's Rajendra Nagar police station.

Further action will be taken after receiving the case diary from Rajendra Nagar police station, she said.

Those who died in the incident were identified as Amritlal Patel (30) from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, Anil Jamre (23) from Barwani in MP and Shailendra (25) from Sheopur district in MP, police said.

The incident occurred at a furniture fitting industrial unit.