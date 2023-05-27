Madhya Pradesh: Three killed, five injured as car crashes into stationary tractor trolley in Mandsaur

Representative Photo |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons were killed and five others injured when a car rammed into a stationary tractor trolley in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred near Roopavas village around 5 am, an official said.

Manasa police station in-charge RC Dangi said that eight persons of a family were going from Ujjain towards Mandsaur when they met with the accident.

The car crashed into the rear of the tractor trolley parked on the roadside, he said.

Three persons, including two women, died and five others sustained injuries, he said, adding that the injured are being treated at the district hospital.