Madhya Pradesh: Three in fray for the post of sarpanch in BarkhedaLoya gram panchayat

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): With an announcement of the poll schedule, three candidates entered into the fray for the post of sarpanch in BarkhedaLoya gram panchayat in Garoth tehsil of Mandsaur district.

For the post of gram panchayat BarkhedaLoya sarpanch, Bahadur Singh, a resident of BawdiKheda and Satyanarayan Patidar and Vishnu Banshilal Patidar, both from BarkhedaLoya are in the fray. With three candidates in the fray, villagers expect tough contest between the trio.

In BarkhedaLoya gram panchayat, three villages including BarkhedaLoya,Varakhedi and BawdikaKheda are in this panchayat. The panchayat includes, 1009 male voters and 979 female voters, this combines a total of 1988 voters who will exercise their franchise for sarpanch post on January 5 at the three polling stations in the village. Counting of votes will be done on January 9.

Earlier in gram panchayat BarkhedaLoya, no one had submitted the nomination form for sarpanch election due to the reservation of Scheduled Tribes (ST). Reservation of unreserved seats has been done here.

