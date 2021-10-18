e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 01:33 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Three held for manufacture, sale of fake fertilisers in Guna

Acting on a tip a police team intercepted a pickup vehicle transporting the fertilisers and pesticides and arrested three persons: Betaab Khan( 30), Ashish Jadhav(28) and Pappu Bhil (30).
FP News Service
Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons were arrested, here in Papaawan village in Guna on Saturday, for alleged manufacture and sale of fake DAP (diammonium Phosphate) fertilisers and pesticides to the farmers. DAP is a widely used fertiliser across the globe.

Acting on a tip a police team intercepted a pickup vehicle transporting the fertilisers and pesticides and arrested three persons: Betaab Khan( 30), Ashish Jadhav(28) and Pappu Bhil (30).

They allegedly told police that they have been running a fully-fledged manufacturing unit in Chanchoda tehsil in the Guna district.

A total of 45 sacks of fake DAP fertiliser and pickup vehicle were seized. The Dharnavda police have booked the alleged accused under relevant sections of Indian penal code and essential commodities act, 1955.

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 01:33 AM IST
