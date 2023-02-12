Madhya Pradesh: Three die under suspicious conditions in separate incidents in Badnawar

Representative Image |

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Two villagers of Rupakheda and a youth of Jabda village of Badnawar tehsil were found dead in suspicious conditions in the last 24 hours. Rupakheda’s residents were found dead on Saturday night, while the youth’s body was found hanging in a well at Jabda on Sunday noon. A 40-year-old Sanjay Utwal, a resident of Rupakheda, was suffering from chronic disease. Due to this, he was on high-dose medicines. He died in sleep. His relatives later brought him to hospital, where the doctor declared him dead on arrival. The cause of death will be known after the PM report.

In the same village, around the same time, a 38-year-old Samarth Bheel's body was also brought to the hospital. Cause of his death is yet to be known, the body has been sent for post-mortem. In Jabda village, a youth allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in a well. The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Kishan Jat. The incident came to light when Dinesh Jat went to the well to check the water level. Farmers working in nearby fields immediately took him to the hospital. He was declared dead by doctors. Reasons behind his alleged suicide is yet to be ascertained.

