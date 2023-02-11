Madhya Pradesh: Dattigaon participates in Badnawar Vikas Yatra | FP Photo

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Industry policy and investment promotion minister of state, Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon addressed the Vikas Yatra in Badnawar on Saturday.

The yatra concluded at Hari Singh Pawar Udyan via the main roads of the city. On this occasion, Bhoomi pujan of development works worth more than Rs 1. 86 crores was performed by minister Dattigaon. Along with Dattigaon, Rajesh Agarwal, Khemraj Patidar and yatra in-charge Ashok Jain were present in the function. Councillors and civic workers welcomed the guests.

Badnawar municipality president Meena Yadav gave information about the development works in the city and also discussed future plans with residents. Dattigaon said that no shortcomings will be allowed in the development of the city. He added, till now the government has spent Rs 67 crore for the upliftment of Badnawar. On this occasion, 16 beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana were given acceptance letters for the second instalment to construct their homes.

After the programme, Bhoomi pujan of development works worth about Rs one crore 86 lakh was also done including asphalting of road at a cost of Rs 45.66 lakh from Baijnath Mahadev Temple to Ambedkar square. Cultural events were organised at night. In this, a series of colourful performances were presented by the students of IG Public School, Mid Malwa Institute, Government Girls University, Suraj Vidya Vihar and others. Jitendra Sharma and Manoj Solanki conducted the event and a vote of thanks was proposed by CMO Manojkumar Maurya.

