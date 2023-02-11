Madhya Pradesh: Drone survey helps over 1.5 lakh people get property rights in Jabalpur | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A drone survey helped over 1.5 Lakh people get the ownership rights of their land in Jabalpur. The drone survey is ongoing under the PM Svamitva Scheme with the help of Survey of India since last year.

An outline was laid in the year 2022 for the implementation of the scheme in Madhya Pradesh. The survey was conducted last year in Jabalpur as a pilot project under which 2 lakh beneficiaries were selected. Under the first stage of the scheme, 1,66,861 people got ownership of their land.

The beneficiaries will receive the papers of the land once the survey is completed.

50 acres land surveyed so far

Jabalpur land records officer Lalit Gavalvanshi, said, “At present about 50 acres of land has been converted from residential to private property and in the coming days the remaining beneficiaries will also be able to get benefit from this scheme. This scheme is limited to the rural areas of Jabalpur district, while a separate scheme is being implemented for the urban areas.”

What is PM SVAMITVA Scheme?

The PM SVAMITVA Scheme (Survey of Villages Abadi and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Area) was launched by PM Narendra Modi on April 24, 2020. The scheme aims to boost development of rural areas through mapping and demarcation of village properties.

