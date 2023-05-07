Madhya Pradesh: Three die, six injured in Ratlam road accident

Accident/Representative Image |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic mishap, three people of a family died while six others suffered injuries on Friday evening after a tractor-trolley carrying pilgrims overturned near Naugawa area of Ratlam district. The victims’ kin staged a sit-in to demand adequate compensation. The accident was reported under Bilpank police station limits when a tractor-trolley carrying pilgrims overturned near Naugawa area in the district, leaving two people (Durgabai and Umang) of Sevariya village dead.

Seven injured persons were shifted to district hospital and medical college where a woman named as Hukmi Bai succumbed to grave injuries. Victim’s kin accompanied by villagers staged a sit-in protest in front of medical college demanding compensation for road accident victim’s kin saying that Rs 15,000 thousand compensation for victim’s family members is insufficient and should be raised.

On getting information, administrative officials reached the spot and pacified the protesters. They said in view of economic condition of the family, immediate help was offered for conducting funeral. Following the legal procedure, financial help and compensation would be offered to victim’s family. Protestors then agreed to call off protest and accepted bodies for performing their last rites. The protest lasted for 2 hours.