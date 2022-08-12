e-Paper Get App

Madhya Pradesh: Three die after inhaling poisonous gas inside well in Sagar

The incident took place in Piparia village, around 40 km from the district headquarters, on Thursday evening, an official said.

Representative image |

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons died after inhaling a poisonous gas on entering a well in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, police said on Friday.

The victims had entered the 60-feet deep well to remove a motor, but inhaled some poisonous gas emanating from it. The trio fell unconscious and drowned, Gourjhamar police station in-charge Anand Singh said.

The victims were identified as Khilan Singh Lodhi (65) his son Netraj (25) and Sunil Patel (25), he said.

The state disaster emergency response force (SDERF) was called in to fish out the bodies from the well, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

